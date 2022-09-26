Thuso Mbedu is facing some criticism for sounding too American in her latest international interviews

The actress's response to one netizen caused a buzz and sparked a debate about how South African international celebrities adopt different accents

The discussion continued on the post as her supporters mentioned Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron as examples of local stars who no longer sound the same

Thuso Mbedu let everyone know that she has not been faking her American accent. Her statement came after a netizen told her to stop training during international interviews.

Thuso Mbedu got compared to Trevor Noah and Charlize Theron as a defence from criticism that she sounds American. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Fans continued to defend her along after she clapped back. Supporters continued to hammer that Thuso was not pretending by referencing other international SA entertainers based in America.

Thuso Mbedu compared to Charlize Theron, Trevor Noah, and others

After Thuso responded to a Twitter user @JustKiingza who said she should stop trying to sound American, fans continued to argue against him. When the tweep insisted that other major stars, Trevor Noah, did not change their accents, peeps wholeheartedly disagreed.

The actress' fans argued that she is not pretending to sound a certain way and that it resulted from where she is. Others thought that how she sounded made her more marketable globally, the same as Charlize Theron and Nasty C did.

@JustKiingza wrote:

"Imagine twanging like that when she doing interviews when she is back in S.A. While Trevor hasnt changed his accent."

@XolaniD09557907 disagreed and wrote:

"Trevor has changed his accent and so has Chalize Theron."

@bhubesiHD agreed and chimed in:

"Trevor's accent has changed drastically, clearly you haven't been listening to him or you are deaf if you can't pick that up."

@afrikeigh disagreed:

"Nah, maybe his [Trevor Noah] pronunciation is different but he hasn't changed his accent."

@Mceey_One4 commented:

I never understood this ,What if the "American accent" is just the way you talk? How do I reduce the way I talk?

@MfanaKaMsheng commented:

"Same reasons why Nasty C raps the way he raps and the same reasons Vusi Thembekwayo talks the way he talks. It is all about the audience..not to sound too Western."

