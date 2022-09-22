British actor John Boyega has taken to his timeline to announce that he is on his way to South Africa again

The Woman King star visited the country earlier this year when he ame to film the movie also starring Mzansi's very own Thuso Mbedu

The superstar has been rumoured to be dating Thuso and many people hilariously shared that they hope he's here to pay lobola for her

John Boyega is coming to Mzansi. The Woman King star has taken to his timeline to share that he's on his way to South Africa.

‘The Woman King’ star John Boyega is on his way to South Africa. Image: @johnboyega

Source: Instagram

The British actor fell in love with the country when he came to film The Woman King in Cape Town earlier this year. He also trended on social media when some people alleged that he's dating South African actress Thuso Mbedu.

John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu shared the set of The Woman King and were rumoured to be an item when smoking pics of the two of them surfaced on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, 22 September. The international actor excited the people of Mzansi when he tweeted:

"South Africa see you soon."

Some social media users hilariously assumed that John will be in the country to pay lobola for Thuso. Some shared that they've already started looking for the outfits for the traditional ceremony.

@Ndamase_Siya said:

"I hope uzolobola uThuso, @ThusoMbedu sithungise?"

@sivemabuya commented:

"Yay! Be sure to get a UPS or generator my brother. See you soon."

@bigxhosa_ wrote:

"Thuso Mbedu is married to me my boy. As long as you know that then you can come."

@sandiblouse said:

"Uzoletha iy’nkomo kwa Mbedu?"

@KaNyawuza added:

"Better go to the hottest podcast in the African continent that's @podcastwithmacg please bring @ThusoMbedu with you my boy."

John Boyega touches down in Cape Town

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that international actor John Boyega had landed in Mzansi. The superstar took to social media to announce his touch down in the motherland.

John was in Cape Town to film The Woman King. The talented thespian posted stunning pics of himself standing on top of Table Mountain.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old British-Nigerian thespian shared that he doesn't think he's leaving the country after seeing the breathtaking views in the Mother City. John's celeb friends and fans from across the globe and Mzansi took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post.

Source: Briefly News