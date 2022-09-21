Thuso Mbedu is the star of the moment following the world premiere of her trending movie, The Woman King

The star recently left her fans and followers gasping for air when she shared stunning snaps from a photoshoot

Fans flocked to the stunner's comments section to marvel at her unmatched beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuso Mbedu caused a buzz on social media when she shared mouth-watering pictures from a recent photoshoot.

Thuso Mbedu wows Mzansi with her stunning pictures. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

The US-based South African star has been topping Twitter trends and hogging headlines following the premiere of her action-packed movie, The Woman King featuring Viola Davis, Siv Ngesi and her rumoured boyfriend, John Boyega.

The Underground Railroad star turned heads when she posted stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot. Fans headed to her Twitter comments section to laud Thuso Mbedu for her looks and flawless skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@mosesharper said:

"Your beauty is unquestionable! Do it, sis!"

@AlexSithole commented:

"You are beautiful Thuso"

@sharon_DiamondG said:

"Beautiful Queen❤️ you deserve everything and more. Your story inspires me from how you took care of your siblings ❤️❤️❤️"

@Zanie_Thoko added:

"Every single hairstyle known to man suits you. Each and every one."

@iamnombz wrote:

"I like how you don't put too much makeup on your face you look absolutely stunning."

AKA admits that he might have emotionally abused Anele Tembe while addressing the viral video of him breaking the door

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rapper AKA is finally opening up about his relationship with his late fiancée Anele Tembe. The award-winning rapper recently broke his silence on the viral video of him breaking the door.

AKA also addressed the allegations that he abused Anele, saying that he never abused his late fiancée. He also admitted that their relationship had its highs and lows.

According to ZAlebs, the rapper shared details about his relationship during an interview on the Sobering Podcast. The Supa Mega admitted that the picture of him breaking the door painted him in a bad light, especially given how Anele died.

"That is one of those moments where you lose your temper, and you break things in the crib. I didn’t abuse Anele, I might have been emotionally abusive at times."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News