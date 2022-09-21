Kwesta and Kabz De Small decided to bond over pap en vleis and a ngud' when they spent some time together recently

It's not clear whether the rapper and the Amapiano producer took the pic of themselves enjoying township food after working on new music

Many people took to the Ngud' hitmaker's timeline to share that he and the yanos hitmaker could actually pass as brothers

Kwesta and Kabza De Small spent some time together recently. The two musicians bonded over pap en vleis and of course they downed the township cuisine with a ngud'.

Kwesta and Kabza De Small ate pap en vleis and drank a ngud’ when they met. Image: @kwestadakar, @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

It was not immediately clear whether the two stars were taking a lunch break after cooking a new song together. Taking to Twitter, the Ngud' hitmaker posted a snap of himself with the yanos producer enjoying the meal synonymous with people from the South African townships.

Reacting to the snap of the two stars, many people shared that they could pass as brothers. Some people hilariously shared that it was too early for Kwesta and Kabza De Small to be drinking a bottle of beer with their meal.

@l_dakkie said:

"Is it me or they look like they are related."

@NgqanduSanele wrote:

"I think they are twins from different parents."

@Mandla_Sobethu commented:

"Kwesta is a proper example that you can be best, have money but stay humble. Big up brother."

@Chezela02 said:

"Is it me or they kinda look face to face."

@BlackTears_SA wrote:

"Great Picture, Hood effection!"

@Thabanamojalefa added:

"Y'all look like brothers."

Mzansi debates Kabza De Small's "bad attitude" in video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small trended for all the wrong reasons on the timeline. The Amapiano producer's attitude was discussed after a clip of himself walking at a packed venue surfaced on social media.

Some tweeps accused the DJ of having a bad attitude after he ignored his fans and other DJs in the viral video. Kabza can be seen arriving and not greeting back some of his supporters who went into a frenzy when they saw him.

The musician also did not handshake the man he found DJing before him at the DJ table. An unimpressed social media user took to Twitter and posted the clip. many agreed that fame has changed Kabza.

Source: Briefly News