An old man jiving at groove gave infectious chilled vibes that brought Mzansi peeps into a party-filled mood

Groove is a national staple for many South Africans, where the hypnotic music gets into folks and brings out their most lively selves

Peeps across Mzansi shared how much they loved the energy the old man exuded, with many of them wanting the weekend to come

Here in the nation of some of the best parties, South Africans understand that the aim is not to sweat, and this old man jiving at groove gave off seriously chilled vibes to prove it.

An older gent decided to show off his most chilled moves at a party, and Mzansi adored it. Images: jovismusic/ TikTok

The entertaining clip of his dancing was shared by jovismusic through a post on TikTok, where it went viral and has racked up a million views.

When it comes to partying, South Africans really know how to do it well. The nation is home to amapiano, the genre that gets most groovists off their feet when that particular song that everyone loves comes on.

The video is short but amazing, it shows the man moving about effortlessly while also performing a unique dance move that involves his stomach moving to the rhythm. Netizens worldwide loved the man's energy and wished they could be him. See the comments below:

princengobese said:

"Happiness doesn't cost a thing "

user1160068704558 commented:

"Children's school fees paid, fridges at home full. Just enjoying Saturday night with friend, and the wife knows "

Nuraah mentioned:

"Weekend vibes "

nicholasmashego shared:

"You kill it grootman "

Tshepang Chaane posted:

"This made me happy "

v1 said:

"I wanna be him when I grow up "

Romeo_Dikgang commented:

"The aim is not to sweat."

Lecuk Legendz posted:

"Bro! When the Amapiano sits in your soul properly "

