A dancing toddler has won over many South Africans with her infectious and adorable vibe while stealing the spotlight from her mother

The love that a mom has for her children is oftentimes unmatched, with many wholesome and fun moments being shared

Peeps adored how adorable and energetic the little toddler was, with many sharing how much the pair have so much fun

The things toddlers do will always amaze and astound, and this energetic little girl is no different. The dancing that she has done has won over the hearts of Mzansi with its infectious nature.

A dancing little girl has won over Mzansi with her mesmerising vibe and stole the show. Images: nonnybae_sa/ TikTok

nonnybae_sa is the happy and proud mom who posted the heart-warming clip on TikTok with a playful caption that reads:

"This one belongs right next to Makhadzi there on stage "

The clip started with Nonny trying to perform a dance with her child but was quickly hijacked by the little one's exuberant energy. The mom then goes on to just film the little one as she moves about in unorthodox and creative ways with a big grin on her face.

A mom's bond with her kids will always be special and precious. It's even more soul-soothing when laughs and giggles are shared.

Peeps across Mzansi adored the mesmerising energy of the little girl. See the comments below:

Nomfundo Moh said:

"I agree!! Her energy is unmatched ❤️"

@Glenda Rene mentioned:

"She's active like Makhadzi "

@bapeklareason 26 commented:

"It's her energy for me "

Nokulunga Angel Nyat shared:

"Gosh I love Anaya"

Busiwe Smith posted:

"No, please, cause I love her so much She even took the love I had for her parents."

Charmy_Maphanga said:

"The confidence "

nhlanhla mentioned:

"Yes, my daughter-in-law show them how it is done"

berrywe0 commented:

" It's her first dance for me"

