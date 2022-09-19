Kabza De Small has been accused of having a bad attitude after he didn't greet his fans and some of the DJs when he arrived at a packed venue

The Amapiano producer is topping the trends list after a video of himself blue-ticking his fans and unknown DJs surfaced online

The star's fans defended their fave while others slammed him for not greeting the screaming fans and for failing to acknowledge the DJ that played before him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kabza De Small is topping the trends list for all the wrong reasons on social media. The Amapiano producer's attitude is being discussed after a video of himself arriving at a packed venue surfaced online.

Mzansi is discussing Kabza De Small's "bad attitude" in video. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Some social media users accused the star of having a bad attitude after he blue-ticked his fans and other DJs in the clip. Kabza can be seen arriving and not greeting back some of his fans who went cray-cray when they saw him.

Kabza De Small also did not handshake the DJ he found playing before him at the booth. An unimpressed tweep took to Twitter and shared the clip. He captioned the video:

"Didn't know Kabza has a bad attitude as well?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some people agreed that Kabza is feeling himself too much since becoming famous while others defended the DJ.

@tebza_deep said:

"He looks irritated and nervous. Something happened as a build up to this."

@Seemise_Sensei wrote:

"The way I look at Kabza he hates attention, all this fame is overwhelming for him. He'd rather have the music career and the money minus the fame but unfortunately it doesn't work like that. There are people who thrive in fame, he's definitely not one of them."

@zubra_zuks commented:

"Reading comments of people who are saying they don't see bad attitude makes me realise how their attitude to others. For me, Kabza can see fans saluting at least just raise his hands and salute them. Those who are close he can just give them a hand only. So his attitude was bad."

@Babeswitdaheat said:

"Some people are shy and have social anxiety which makes them drawback. Maybe that's it? I don't see a bad attitude, I just see someone who's in a hurry to get to a safe space and play his set."

@JanVanPotgieter added:

"Problem starts when you think he is forced to do that. Do you raise your hand when u get to your workplace?"

Kabza De Small speaks after being accused of being DJ Maphorisa's lapdog

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kabza De Small opened up about allegedly being DJ Maphorisa's lapdog. The Amapiano producer is accused of not wanting to release a track he did with trouble singer Dr Malinga because he's apparently scared of Phori.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Kabza rubbished the allegations. He was reacting to people who want him to drop the song as a way of doing his bit to help Dr Malinga.

Dr Malinga told MacG in an interview that he suspects DJ Maphorisa influenced Kabza not to drop the single. Phori and Malinga are apparently beefing over a song they did years ago titled Via Orlando.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News