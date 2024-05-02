An eight-year-old girl wowed EFF supporters in Mamelodi when she recited a poem dedicated to Julius Malema

The little girl’s poem touched on the state of the country and Malema’s leadership, which made the crowd ululate and cheer

According to the party’s social media, its President has committed to paying Kelebogele’s fees until she completes her studies

EFF leader was amazed by eight-year-old Kelebogele's poem about his leadership and the state of SA. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and X/ @EFFSouthAfrica/Screenshot

Who’s cutting onions?

An eight-year-old recited a poem dedicated to EFF leader Julius Malema which had the crowd in awe.

EFF supporters captivated by 8-year-old's poem

The shared little Kelebogele’s poem, which spoke about Malema’s leadership and the challenges faced by the country:

Kelebogele recited her poem at one of the EFF’s Community Meetings held in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on 1 May 2024.

According to the party's post on X, Malema committed to adopting Kelebogile and paying her fees until she finished her studies:

Netizens amazed by Kelebogile

Many netizens were left emotional by eight-year-old Kelebogele's poetry, stage presence and delivery.

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

“This is too much”

@le_awty pointed out:

“They thought they burying us, little did they know they are planting seeds. We have multiple. We are the future and no one can stop us.”

@MAJABOGOLO added:

“Very powerful and emotional she just summarised the problems the country is facing and the solutions we have at our disposal.”

@Kgabo48649279 wept:

“Eix someone is busy cutting off the onions here... Why am I having tears ”

@CorynNyapisi commented:

“I cried throughout watching & listening to this clip. It tore me apart for the mere fact that such a young girl realizes how downtrodden our country has become. Cry the beloved country!!!”

