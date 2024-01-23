This young South African man has decided to celebrate his birthday by paying the school fees for 31 less fortunate children

Twitter user @noahxche shared his generous act of kindness to social media, thanking God for making it possible

Mzansi people clapped for the man, thanking him for doing something that will change many lives

A 31-year-old South African man has been celebrated for his generous act of kindness. Instead of splashing out, the man is using the money to pay the school fees of 31 less fortunate children.

This mans incredible act of kindness left people over come with emotion. Image: @noahxche

Source: Getty Images

Unfortunately, education is not free in SA, and many parents struggle to afford to pay. It is thanks to angels like this that some children get the blessing of an education.

Man pays school fees of 31 children

Twitter user @noahxche shared his big birthday act of kindness on social media. In the post, he thanked God for making this possible, as without His glory, he would have never been able to do this.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“I managed to pay 31 school fees for 31 kids for my 31st birthday coming up this week. I’m so proud of myself, and I’m grateful to God for giving me the resources to make a difference.”

Mzansi thanked the man for his kindness

The post left many people feeling overwhelmed with emotions as they thought of the impact this will make on so many lives. The comment section was filled with warmth and gratitude.

Read some of the comments:

@wanamdynasty24 said:

“God bless you, brother!! And happy birthday to you. ”

@RXT4L showed love:

“Wonderful, many more blessings coming your way❤️”

@hlengiwekabini was inspired:

“This is beautiful; hope to do this someday, too. I know you already did so much; there’s a kid in my neighbourhood who is in need of shoes. He’s a size four, and his school bag is also torn; anything will do.”

@suesanja7 shared:

“May God continue to replenish your resources as you refresh the lives of others.”

@Florankem1 clapped:

“God bless you. God will show up for you in mysterious ways this New Year. Amen . Happy Birthday ”

Man hailed hero after buying young girl school shoes

Briefly News reported that school shoes might seem like normality for most, but they are a luxury to many. A kind man did his best to help children who were not fortunate enough to get shoes in time for school.

Thousands of children in South Africa walk kilometres to school every day, some without school shoes and others without shoes at all.

A social media user who goes by the handle @tankiso_matanka shared pictures of the children who did not have shoes, showing how he was able to help the sister but, unfortunately not the brother… yet!

Source: Briefly News