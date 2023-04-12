A video of a little girl getting her hair styled with a full-frontal wig sparked an outcry on social media

The baby was celebrating her first birthday, and her parents got her dolled up for a photoshoot

The video went viral on TikTok and got 2.4 million views and thousands of interesting comments

Netizens worldwide have reacted to a video of a baby with a full frontal wig installed.

The viral video on TikTok by @prettygoddes showed the tiny tot's hair transformation.

Parents get dragged for putting a wig on baby's head

TikTok users bashed the little girl's parents for glueing a wig on her fragile scalp. Many said it was dangerous and that wig would damage her hairline. Other people added that the baby didn't need any enhancements to make her look beautiful and that a bow or headband would have been enough.

The clip trended and got 2.4 million views on TikTok alone. Watch the video below:

Netizens critique the baby's parents

@missruth23 said:

"I really feel for the kids of today. Parents are now doing too much."

@jessicacyril2 asked:

"Seriously what happened to bows and ribbons?"

@maxine.nicholson stated:

"We are taught to hate our hair it's sad."

@kelly_mugo_ wrote:

"My head is just screaming. What was the reason? In Cardi B's voice."

@KeaDladla commented:

"What's wrong with a little cute girl with less or no hair at all? Anyway as the song goes! Your baby your decision."

@Cupcake80 posted:

"I thought I had seen it all but this hai hai hai."

@faithmagaselagcwa asked:

"What punishment is this?"

@Boullineau added:

"The baby girl is so gorgeous naturally. She didn't need that hair at all."

