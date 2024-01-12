This man’s radiating confidence had Mzansi people celebrating bodies of all shapes and sizes

Twitter user @ThembaRumbu shared pictures of himself on the beach, owning his fuller figure

People flocked to the comment section to commend the man’s self-acceptance, some women even showed romantic interest

This man reminded people that a beach body is whatever you want it to be. Owning his curves and fuller figure, our guy oozed infectious confidence.

This man's confidence was celebrated by many people, and even got him a few possible dates. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While the typical beach body is slim and trim, nothing looks better than radiating confidence.

Mzansi man owns his beach body

Twitter user @ThembaRumbu shared pictures of himself living his best beach life. Knowing that his figure does not measure up to the societal expectations of a beach-ready body, the man knocked all expectations out the window with his confidence. He captioned the post:

“One thing about me is I'll enjoy my body”

We love content like this! Take a look at the schmodel:

Ma’s radiating confidence leaves people clapping

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of the man’s confidence. This is the content we need more of.

Read some of the hype:

@HensrickM is all for it:

“That's first love. You have to love yourself so that the next person can love you, too. #chubbyisthenextsexy”

@KhanyisileMana3 made it known:

“My type ❤️”

@ChardonnayGhel clapped:

“As you should ”

@Thabo_Gav said:

“Happy and enjoying life. Continue loving that body, good Sir... ”

Plus-size SA woman says she'll be rocking crop tops

Briefly News reported that like everyone else, plus-size women deserve to feel confident and happy in their skin. They should not have to feel ashamed or embarrassed of their bodies.

A confident South African woman took to social media to share that she was proud of her body and will be wearing crop tops this summer.

@masukuhh posted a video on TikTok showing herself fitting on a pink crop top before the camera.

Speaking in isiZulu, she can be heard saying she will be wearing crop tops despite having a mkhaba (round belly), which she joked was from eating burgers. @masukuhh even went on to say that whoever has a problem with that can call her.

