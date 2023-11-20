A curvy South African fashion influencer's SHEIN try-on haul video has garnered immense popularity online

The video showcases a variety of stylish dresses, pants, tops and accessories, highlighting Bukeka's confident and vibrant style

Viewers expressed their admiration for Bukeka's ability to rock different outfits and her overall positive body image, inspiring many to embrace their own unique beauty

A woman modelled various items bought from SHEIN. Image: @bukekamorobe

Source: TikTok

A fashionable, curvy South African woman appealed to many netizens online after sharing a TikTok video of her SHEIN try-on haul.

The video shared by Bukeka Morobe shows her trying on various clothing items she had purchased on the SHEIN app.

Bukeka shows an image of the item before wearing the lovely pieces that look pretty good on her.

The haul included various stylish dresses, pants, tops and accessories.

Watch the video below:

SHEIN is an online retailer, so it can be difficult to understand how clothes will fit and look on you based on the product photos, Have Clothes, Will Travel explains.

Try-on hauls give viewers a chance to see the clothes of real people with different body types, which can help them decide whether or not to purchase the items.

Mzansi reacts to haul with compliments

The video quickly went viral and received tons of love from netizens on TikTok. Many impressed people complimented Bukeka on how the clothes fit on her curvy figure.

M@ndy194 said:

"Umuhle umekahle mama."

usernontombimrwata1 responded:

"Do they come with the body?"

Pfariso Ambani said:

"Figure yakho you look stunning in all outfits, especially the purple pants and orange/yellow dress."

lerato pule wrote:

"Jonga if I was shaped like you, I don't know what I would do, probably not sleep at home coz wow."

mahlako replied:

"Please plug me with the body shaper, please. You look beautiful ❤️"

Ingrid responded:

"Everything suits you so well."

Tumello Tumie Lebepe said:

"The dresses were made for you."

Woman advises shoppers about 3 jackets to avoid buying

In another story, Briefly News reported that one TikTokker shopped online at SHEIN and warned people about what they should avoid getting. The lady's video was a hit as she had the receipts to back up her dissatisfaction.

The video about poor-quality clothing received more than 9 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who discussed her shopping advice.

@lesegoqothwane made a video of items that look good on the website. In the video, she showed various pictures of jackets that did not match the product in real life.

Source: Briefly News