An acclaimed photographer from Durban who recently won the Canon Perfect Picture competition 2022 has opened up about her love of philanthropy and capturing magical moments

Karishma R Rajcomar is passionate about caring for others and once donated a prize worth R250k she bagged from another contest to a children’s home

Talking to Briefly News, the talented woman explained that her parents inspired her love of helping others

An award-winning photographer based in Durban who recently bagged the Canon Perfect Picture 2022 competition loves capturing magical moments and giving back to others.

Karishma R Rajcomar's powerful and poignant photograph of a homeless man, titled, 'Stare in Agony’ won her the Canon Perfect Picture 2022 contest. Image: Karishma R Rajcomar/Supplied.

Karishma R Rajcomar, who won the contest with her photograph titled: ‘Stare in Agony’, which captured the poignant look on the face of a homeless man, is no stranger to local and international acclaim.

The creative is also a staunch philanthropist and once donated a prize worth R250 000 in media coverage and food vouchers, that she won through the ‘Glow TV Spread the Love' contest, to the Durban Children's Home.

Talking to Briefly News, Karishma noted that her parents inspired her love of philanthropy:

“From a very young age, my parents taught me about the importance of helping those in need.

"Helping others became a way of life that I actually look forward to, especially during occasions and celebrations like Diwali and Christmas.

“My family and I prepare surprise packs and food hampers and gift them to the less fortunate. Making a difference and having an impact on the lives of the less fortunate is what drives me.”

Karishma’s dad ignited her fire for photography

The talented lady, who holds an Honours degree in Photography and Graphic Design from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) with distinction, noted that her father inspired her from a young age:

“When I was little, I used to accompany my dad to his photographic studio and darkroom to watch and 'help' him develop his photos. That's where my love for photography began.

“My enthusiasm for photography grew much more after the birth of my little girl in 2010, who I think was the most photographed baby in the entire world!”

The talented photographer reflected on her future plans, explaining that she hopes to continue excelling globally with her work:

“I have already won numerous international awards and I am hoping to continue having my work appreciated, not only by South Africans but by people throughout the world.

“I intend to continue reaching for the stars and attaining my goals so that one day, I can be referred to as one of the world's best photographers too!”

offers helpful advice to young people dreaming of becoming photographers:

“Have patience as much as possible to make your dreams a reality.

"Although photography can sometimes be very challenging and time-consuming, it is self-rewarding."

