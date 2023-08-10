A woman gave people an honest look at some SHEIN items by comparing the items to how they were advertised

The lady was open and showed people the products she bought that did not come in good condition

Online users were impressed by how brutally honest the fashionista was, as she had evidence for her claims

One TikTokker shopped online at SHEIN and warned people about what they should avoid getting. The lady's video was a hit as she had the receipts to back up her dissatisfaction.

A TikTok video shows one woman's SHEIN jackets that she says must be avoided when shopping. Image: @lesegoqothwane

Source: TikTok

The video about the poor-quality clothing received more than 9 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who discussed her shopping advice.

Woman exposes SHEIN shopping products

@lesegoqothwane made a video of items that look good on the website. In the video, she showed various pictures of jackets that did not match the product in real life

South Africans discuss SHEIN products

The video by the woman received lots of attention. People shared their own experiences after shopping on the Chinese retail giant website.

Indoni yamanzi said:

"The sheep skin is not all over in the inside kante?"

gillthe1 wrote:

"I bought a fluffy black jacket and it’s the nicest thickest warmest jacket I have. Some people just have bad luck shame, please read reviews guys."

kagi033 commented:

"The price tag should tell you everything."

Tsatsi added:

"This is exactly why I haven't bought from SHEIN."

user8617199863409 exclaimed:

"Yoh don't talk about their bags."

SHEIN clothing hauls go TikTok viral

Many people love to see the way others style their purchases. One woman went viral after netizens were impressed by how she was able to shop for her body.

SHEIN models vs real life: SA woman compares 4 bodycon dresses to website images

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady made a TikTok video showing the clothes she bought from the online retail store SHEIN.

She tried on four short bodycon dresses and compared how they looked on her versus the models on Shein's website.

Her video posted by @its_jordane1 provided an insightful glimpse into the real-world fit of these trendy outfits. Each dress brought its unique charm, and the woman's modelling allowed viewers to see the dresses in a relatable context.

