A fashion lover posted a Shein clothing haul video on TikTok that got thousands of views from SA netizens

She put on four bodycon dresses, comparing them to how they looked to the models on the website

The honest comparison sparked online praise and admiration for her striking physique in the trendy outfits

A young lady made a TikTok video showing the clothes she bought from the online retail store Shein.

Woman shows Shein dresses in real life

She tried on four short bodycon dresses and compared how they looked on her versus the models on Shein's website.

Her video posted by @its_jordane1 provided an insightful glimpse into the real-world fit of these trendy outfits. Each dress brought its unique charm, and the woman's modelling allowed viewers to see the dresses in a relatable context.

Comparison of Shein models and everyday shoppers

The TikTok post resonated with viewers, who praised the woman for her candid approach. She empowered others to make informed choices while shopping online by sharing her Shein haul journey.

Watch the video below:

Authentic try-on review impacts netizens

@nompendulo222 asked:

"Code for the red dress?"

@nonhlanhlantsibande said:

"Can you buy me the last dress size XXS for my birthday?"

@valeriemabena posted:

"Red looks so good on you."

@yourheartbeat_gugu stated:

"Ate and left no crumbs! Can I please get the sizes of the dresses?"

@prisca mentioned:

"It definitely came with the body."

@thandomadlomo wrote:

"I like them all but the red one, modimo."

@sphokuhle_ngwane commented:

"I think you ordered yourself too."

@khanyi Ndabeni

"They came with the body I swear."

