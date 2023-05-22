One guy’s food dreams were crushed when he received his order from KFC, and it was nothing like what he thought he’d ordered

TikTok user @khutjo3 shared a video showing the pic of what he ordered vs what he actually got

Mzansi peeps were broken over the video as they know the struggle with KFC too well

Marketing will have you drooling for a meal that does not even exist! This Mzansi ma’s dreams were crushed when he ordered a meal from KFC which looked as if it would leave him floating on a food cloud, but it did the complete opposite.

They say never to judge a book by its cover, and it turns out that you should apply the same to advertisements for food.

TikTok video show’s what a man thought he was ordering from KFC vs what he got

Food cravings were crushed! TikTok user @khutjo3 went to KFC expecting to get a meal that looked good enough for a king, but instead, he got some dry bread with a sprinkle of filling.

Our guy took the matter to social media while his stomach growled. Take a look at this shocker:

Mzansi people laugh as they, too, have been scammed by marketing

While this was no laughing matter, the people of Mzansi couldn’t help themselves. The marketing team was top-class for this one, lol. Some suggested trying a filter to make it look better gahaha!

Read some of the hilarious comments:

KwaDlangamandla said:

“That looks like a choking Hazzard ✋️”

KatlegoNamane07 said:

“Add filter maybe it will be better”

Rebel_diablo️ said:

“We warned you. Y'all don't listen ”

D.K said:

“KFC always disappoints.”

Awodwamdudi said:

“Did you or did you not pay R80 for this??”

Sphesihle Kimmykay said:

“Am dead yuuuhh.”

Enraged stunner exposes what she ordered vs what she got after getting opposite of dress bought on Instagram

In related news, Briefly News reported that online users were in for a lot when a lady shared her experience of being misled by an online boutique seller. A woman bought a dress that looked completely different from what when she got.

The disgruntled lady was exposing the boutique for selling a dress that looked completely different in person. Online users could not stop laughing at what she received.

A woman @khosiamelia shared a picture showing what her friend received after ordering from a South African clothing boutique. The lady ordered a dress covered in crystals and was tight. Instead, she got a dress with some pearls attached and a different construction.

