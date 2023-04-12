One gent went on a rant about how expensive life has become as he tries to survive adulthood on a budget

The man shared his thoughts about being an adult in 2023, and he did not have any good things to say

People were in stitches as the man shared why he was so frustrated that the cost of living kept rising

A man has had enough of the rising cost of living. The TikTokker had people laughing after expressing his frustration about adulting.

A young man vented about the expenses of being an adult in South Africa. Image: TikTok/ @kay_mahapa

People were amused as the man expressed his sadness. The video got thousands of likes from people who could feel the young man's frustration.

Young man frustrated with SA's rising cost of living

A man on TikTok @kay_mahapa complained that life is only getting expensive now that his generation is adults. The content creator said he couldn't even afford to buy KFC Streetwise 2 without transferring money from his life savings.

At the end of the video, he admits he has no savings.

Mzansi peeps relate to young creative

Peeps agreed with the man complaining about how living expenses are worsening.

matikwenikhoza commented:

"Guys let's come together and cry. The hopes and dreams I had as a child on becoming an adult with my own money."

zaga zendoda commented:

"The world leaders are too old to understand, it’s frustrating."

J-lacey commented:

"It is so expensive, it was never like this."

user9396900933562 commented:

"The only “serious” thing in our life is the inflation."

Candi commented:

"And then they still wanna take a R2 when you can finally afford Streetwise 2."

leesa commented:

"It's not fair."

