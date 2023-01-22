One South African lady has taken to social media to express discontent about prices heavily increasing in Mzansi

The woman noted that her bond increased by R4000, with the cost of food and other essential items always rising drastically in the country

Many social media peeps agreed with her sentiments, with others noting that she expressed what many Mzansi citizens have felt for a long time

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A lady has taken to social media to express her dissatisfaction about prices incessantly increasing in South Africa.

The Mzansi lady opened up about how frustrated she is with constant price hikes. Image: DjordjeDjurdjevic.

Source: Getty Images

The discontented South African citizen said that her bond rose by a whopping R4000 and said Mzansi peeps weren’t nearly as angry as they should be about the price hikes.

Twitter user, @gugu_mtho’s post captured the attention of many South African citizens and read:

“The cost of living is ridiculous! My bond literally went up by R4000. Food prices are insane! We are not angry enough.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Here is the lady’s tweet:

Mzansi peeps debate about cost of living

Many Saffas agreed with the hun’s views on the price hikes in the country and shared their views on the matter:

@PetersWonderboy remarked:

"You are speaking for many, Gugu. It’s unbearable. Then we have millions more without even a job or source of income.”

@LorenzoMalolo reacted:

“The repo rate might be going up next month.”

@Muskidd shared his opinion:

“Renting is better.”

@tendelanani said he no longer complains:

“I don't complain anymore. I just sit and worry by myself.”

@MuqueJame said:

“Been saying that you guys need to protest as in yesterday. People are starving.”

@Dr_Uncle_ noted:

“Then add rates and levies; we’re in hell!”

Economist worries high cost of living will increase social tensions across South Africa

In a related story, Briefly News wrote about an economist who fears that South Africa could see an increase in social tensions as the cost of living steadily increases.

The country has been subjected to weakening economic growth, high unemployment, and increasing electricity and food prices.

South Africans will also be subjected to increased electricity tariffs that will come into effect from Saturday, 1 April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News