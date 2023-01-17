A video has gone viral on Mzansi social media showing the man who switches off the power for loadshedding

The alleged Eskom employee looks like he is really enjoying his job and it hurt SA TikTok users even more

The video gathered over 1.3 million views and many South Africans managed to laugh through the pain

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the past, we would wake up and read a newspaper. Now, we check the loadshedding schedule first. While every citizen in Mzansi dreads the power outages, one man seems to be enjoying himself a little too much.

A man was filmed showing how the power is switched off during loadshedding. Photo credits: Left and right: TikTok / @ hm1979wp, Centre: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A video was posted on TikTok on Monday, showing a man who seems to be the one working the power switches during loadshedding. The clip was shared by @hm1979wp on the social media platform with the caption:

“Loadshedding: Ever wondered how it gets done? No need to wonder anymore.”

The clip shows a man in khaki overalls switching off circuit breakers that supposedly controls different regions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Take a look at the video by clicking on the link here.

South Africans react to guy who switches off the power for loadshedding

The clip quickly gathered over 1.3 million views and South African TikTok users were pressed. The current power crisis in Mzansi saw President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelling his trip to the World Economic Forum summit, yet South Africans still managed to make jokes.

@kiara_naidoo15 commented:

“This guy needs to take permanent leave”

@andrew wrote:

“This guy enjoys his job.”

@PHILE added:

“you not seeing heaven buddy.”

@Auditor-General said:

“Eskom must be paying you good brother. You are enjoying this.”

@I'm just that guy wrote:

“Oh so it takes you two seconds to turn it off but more than 30 minutes to turn it back on.”

@Luanda.Fumane commented:

“Dude when I catch you.”

@Petunia Macebele said:

“After doing all that when your shift ends you find that there is loadshedding at your house for two hours.”

@ntswakira wrote:

“Very soon you'll be taking bribes.”

Minister Enoch Godongwana says loadshedding will end in 12-18 months

Eskom has left Mzansi in the dark for weeks… literally. But, Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has shed some light on the future of loadshedding in Mzansi.

Briefly News previously reported that Godongwana stated on Monday, 16 January that they have a plan to end the power outages within the next year to 18 months.

The minister made the comment on the sidelines at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort of Davos. Mzansi citizens were not buying what he is selling. South Africans aren’t optimistic about the prospects about loadshedding ending in a year, with many taking to social media to say they’ve heard the empty promises before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News