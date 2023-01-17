A woman became the envy of many after posting pictures of a cute date her man set up

Twitter user @Dedication_N was surprised with a painting date for two from her sweet bae

Men took notes while Mzansi women asked the lady where she got such a good man

When your man sets up a cute painting date at home, you know you have a keeper. One woman beamed over the sweet date her man went out of his way to do and shared it on Twitter.

Twitter user @Dedication_N has a great man who sets up the best dates. Image: Twitter / @Dedication_N

Source: Twitter

The best dates are not always the ones that cost the most, they are generally the ones where the most love, time and thought have been put into.

Twitter user @Dedication_N shared pictures of a sweet painting date her man set up. Two little canvases, paints and paintbrushes, on the floor, made for the most romantic activity.

“My boyfriend is soo cute man ❤️”

Mzansi men take notes and women shed tears

This date is undeniably cute. Some men whipped out their notebooks while women asked the good sis where they can find a man like this.

Take a look:

@mabumdluliii said:

“This is so cute ❤️”

@KatlehoMoeketsi said:

“This is an amazing date idea...”

@BMutshinya said:

“Where are you guys getting such men?”

@Tee_MoreMe said:

“♀️ It’s the little things… he gets it.”

@poomeigh said:

“This is one hobby I wanna try out this year and attend those Sip N’ Paint sessions ”

