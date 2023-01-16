President Cyril Ramaphosa is planning to hold a series of emergency meetings to discuss SA loadshedding crisis

Ramaphosa has already met with Eskom's leadership and the national energy crisis committee

South Africans are not impressed with the president's latest bid to resolve the energy crisis, claiming it's too little too late

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - The office of the Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding a string of emergency meetings to find a solution to South Africa's deepening energy crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold emergency meetings amid deepening loadshedding. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

This comes as the nation has been thrust into indefinite Stage 6 loadshedding causing Ramaphosa to cancel his working trip to the World Economic Forum summit.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa has already met with Eskom's top brass and the national energy crisis committee. He will hold a meeting with the leaders of opposition parties who sit in Parliament.

Frustrated South Africans are not impressed with Ramaphosa's 11th -hour meetings, claiming that loadshedding has been an emergency for a long time, yet the government has done nothing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are unmoved by President Ramaphosa's emergency meetings

Many citizens took to social media to complain about how President Ramaphosa and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) have been slow to act when dealing with the energy crisis.

This is what people are saying:

@Brettbenraphael asked:

"Last week and the previous five months weren't an emergency?"

@ScreamerRSA commented:

"It has been an "emergency" since the first day of blackouts. The only "emergency" they have now is how bad Stage 8 and above will look for him."

@4capetour questioned:

"How many more emergency meetings are needed before they fix the corruption and mismanagement?"

@Renier26849412 demanded:

"Less meetings and more DOING!"

@Tshepho1 quipped:

"We've been in this mess since 2018, is he only noticing now?"

@Nickth79 claimed:

"Same old nonsense. Meeting upon meeting without any action. I highly doubt that @CyrilRamaphosa has any plan."

@kiffboet added:

"Ah yes, he's going to urgently do nothing again."

@ArendBotha complained:

'"4 years too late."

Steenhuisen pens letter requesting urgent meeting with Ramaphosa about loadshedding

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an urgent meeting to discuss government plans to solve the power crisis.

In the letter, Steenhuisen wrote that he would like to understand how the government has failed to implement significant reforms to the energy sector. The DA leader added that he would also like to share the opposition party's recommendations for ending the crisis, News24 reported.

Eskom gives man worst day ever with12-hour+ loadshedding schedule, leaves Mzansi in disbelief

In a related story, Briefly News reported a man shows people his hectic loadshedding timetable. Peeps were up in arms that he had over 12 hours of no electricity.

Loadshedding continues to be the bane of many South Africans' lives. People cracked jokes about the man's misfortune.

One guy @siyamtitshana showed people that he was having loadshedding for a whooping 14 hours in total. The man posted a screenshot of his loadshedding schedule.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News