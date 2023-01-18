President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) are expected to meet on Wednesday, 18 January

The committee has been tasked with finding a solution to end the longest stretch of Mzansi’s loadshedding

Director-general in the presidency Phindile Baleni said the implementation of loadshedding does not indicate inaction by Necom

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are eager to hear if President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) has a solution to end loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Energy Crisis Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday, 18 January. Image: Stock image & Thierry Monasse

Source: Getty Images

Committee members are expected to meet on Wednesday, 18 January. The meeting comes as the country continues to battle with one of the longest stretches of ongoing power cuts.

According to EWN, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to resist the committee’s plans. The official opposition party hopes to introduce "emergency legislation" that will override processes.

Director-general in the presidency Phindile Baleni said the implementation of loadshedding does not indicate inaction by Necom. However, due to the complexity of the issues surrounding Eskom, loadshedding is expected to continue in the short term.

Baleni said work is underway to procure additional capacity and overcome challenges around grid capacity. She said rolling out solar power to homes and businesses is another priority.

The presidency director-general also said that Eskom is working to connect the Kusile unit 5 power plant to the grid by July. Eskom also plans on restoring other units at Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg with significant capacity, SowetanLIVE reported.

Citizens await President Cyril Ramaphosa's Necom meeting

@TheLukeHackney said:

“I thought they were supposed to be meeting since he announced it.”

@Marttwit posted:

“Nation is not holding its breath over another Ramaphosa meeting.”

@truthloveryes wrote:

“What have they been doing for the last few years decades?”

@jmukwevho5 commented:

“It's either he has no plan or his plan is proceeding accordingly.”

@ibokanam added:

“Another task team loading.”

Government plans to offer relief to small businesses affected by loadshedding, leaving many fuming

Briefly News also reported that Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is working on solutions to tackle the devastating effects of loadshedding on small businesses.

The country’s ongoing energy crisis has left local businesses feeling the pressure. The department’s agencies, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa), the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) and various stakeholders are working on an energy relief package.

The packages would offer assistance to the small, medium, informal and micro sectors. According to TimesLIVE, details surrounding the packages, the criteria and applications will be announced soon.

