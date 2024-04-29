A Mpumalanga man the South African Police Service was on the hunt for has handed himself over to them

He was accused of killing his wife and stabbing his two children and had been on the run for almost a week

South Africans were angry at what he did and called for the death sentence to be reinstated as a deterrent

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans are angry at the man who allegedly killed his wife. Images: SeventyFour and AaronAmat. Disclaimer: the images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA – A man who allegedly killed his wife and tried to kill his two children is behind bars after he handed himself over.

Man allegedly kills wife, stabs children

Mandla Sibiya allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 22 April. He then stabbed his two children and fled the scene. His eldest daughter called for help, and a neighbour answered her call.

According to SowetanLIVE, when the neighbour arrived at the scene, the neighbour found the woman lying next to their two children in a pool of blood. She was declared dead. The police charged Sibiya with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He will appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon.

South Africans angry

Furious South Africans on Facebook demanded the harshest punishment. Some wanted the death penalty to be reinstated.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"He saw that the net was closing in on him."

Bongani Stober Mahlalela said:

"Only the death penalty can act as a deterrence. Until you reinstate it, people will die like flies."

Pebetsi Chiloane claimed:

"He was tired of feeding his own family and thought killing them meant freedom from responsibility. He must go eat beans. Coward."

Bojela Sncono said:

"Bring back the death sentence."

Limpopo man stabbed and killed his wife

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a fight between a couple turned deadly after the man allegedly killed his wife.

He allegedly stabbed her to death, and the community prevented him from escaping. They called the police, who arrested him on the spot.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News