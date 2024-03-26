African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula said the death penalty would be reinstated under his party's leadership

The ATM aims to strengthen food security by investing in farming to ensure that half of the produce stems from emerging farmers

Zungula said that with his party in power, South Africa would see a boost in the manufacturing sector, which would result in job creation

The African Transformation Movement's Vuyo Zungula said his party will bring back the death penalty to combat criminality in the country.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula said under his leadership, the death penalty would be reinstated in South Africa. Image: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images and X/ATMovement_SA

Source: Twitter

Tackling criminality in South Africa

According to News24, Zungula explained that countries like Bostwana, which still carry the death penalty, do not complain about criminals.

The ATM president was delivering the party's manifesto ahead of the 29 May 2024 General Election in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Zungula said his party's government would take a firm approach against those breaking the law and encourage the police to shoot to kill criminals.

"When your life is under threat by a criminal, don't shoot the legs or the shoot in the air. Cima lonto [erase that thing]!"

ATM on food security

Zungula said the ATM would expropriate land without compensation and give every household a farm to ensure food security.

According to Mail & Guardian, Zungula said the ATM government would also plough money into the farming sector, focusing on emerging farmers.

"We need to invest in farming to ensure that 50% of these produce in each and every retailer in their community, it is not sought from big farmers but emerging farmers."

ATM on job creation

Zungula believes South Africa must reignite its manufacturing sector by building more factories and stop purchasing items from other countries.

“We believe that as a country we should consume what we produce. That’s how you create jobs, you manufacture the goods you consume.”

ATM's election manifesto received mixed reviews

Nkosinathi Zuma commented:

"ATM deserves to grow. President Zungula has been a beacon of hope in SA politics."

Zulu was optimistic about ATM's performance at the polls:

"2/3 majority leso isithembiso"

South African pointed out:

"Looking good for redeployment to Parliament comrade Zungula. I trust you to work efficiently and effectively with our EFF comrades at Parliament."

Rastaman Vibration said:

"And the media tells us that Action SA is a bigger party than ATM."

Mmina Noko added:

"All this people gathered just for one man to find employment as an MP."

