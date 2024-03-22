Mmusi Maimane believes his party, BOSA has what it takes to lead South Africa and create the much-needed jobs

BOSA recently garnered over 60,000 signatures required by the Independent Electoral Body to secure its spot on the ballot

BOSA has set its sights on two million votes at the upcoming national and provincial elections despite being a newly formed organisation

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has declared that his party possesses the expertise required to run South Africa.

Mmusi Maimane optimistic about BOSA's perfomance in the upcoming elections

Source: Getty Images

The party will officially contest the upcoming national and provincial elections on May 29 2024, after it collected over 140,000 signatures, surpassing the IEC's 60,000 requirement.

The new player in the political space claims to prioritise all South Africans, not just the minority.

What you need to know about BOSA

Build One South Africa was founded in Naledi, Soweto, on September 24 2022. Maimane established the movement by focusing on economic growth, education reform, and a safe environment - anchored in job creation.

Bosa boasts of a diverse leadership team with Maimane, the former leader of the opposition party Democratic Alliance, at the helm. He's deputised by Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who has a background in business and has led many organisations, including the Businesswomen's Association of SA, the International Women's Forum and the KZN Youth Chamber of Commerce.

Election Manifesto

BOSA has placed jobs as the cornerstone of its election manifesto. The job stance is on the back of the country's unemployment rate, sitting at 32.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

While delivering the party's manifesto in Bertrams, Johannesburg, earlier this year, Maimane said that should BOSA be voted into leadership, it would create 2 million jobs over the next five years, resulting in a job in every household.

Speaking to News24, Maimane said part of the party's job plan included hiring qualified people to head up Eskom and do away with loadshedding.

"This election is ultimately about putting a job in every home because, at the end of the day, South African living standards have decreased. If we want SA to be stable, we must realise that when people are not working and people are living below the upper-bound poverty line."

The road to two million votes

Maimane told Timeslive last year that BOSA aims to garner 2 million votes in the May 29 elections – a feat no newly formed organisation has achieved at its first poll. The leader maintained that the number was within reach as the 2024 polls would shift the country's politics.

"These are the most unique elections SA has ever had, and the way we are going to vote is different," he said.

Maimane on Education Minister Angie

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that Maimane petitioned for the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, to resign. The politician said the country's education system has deteriorated under Motshekga's 15-year leadership.

The leader cited the pass mark being dropped to 30-percent as one of his key reasons for the call and stated that the low pass threshold undermines learners' intelligence.

