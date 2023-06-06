ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has come under fire for his latest comments about South Africa's loadshedding crisis

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane criticised Mbalula for reducing frustrations over rolling blackouts to not being able to watch football

Maimane said Mbalula will never understand the frustrations of average South Africans because his perks shield him from the realities of loadshedding

JOHANNESBURG - Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has taken aim at African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula for his latest comments about loadshedding.

Mmusi Maimane has criticised Fikile Mbalula for likening SA's loadshedding frustrations to not being able to watch football. Image: Guillem Sartorio & David Harrison

Source: Getty Images

In a bit to appeal to the hearts of South Africans, Mbalula told the Sunday Times that he understood the frustrations citizens were feeling regarding the persistent rolling blackouts.

Mmusi Maimane criticises Fikile Mbalula for comments about loadshedding

What tipped things over the edge for Maimane was Mbalula reducing frustration about the electricity crisis to being unable to watch football with friends.

The BOSA leader took to Twitter to criticise Mbalula for feigning camaraderie with the everyday plights of South Africans.

Maimane tweeted that for Mbaula to truly understand citizens' daily struggles, he and other ministers would have to give up the blue lights, generators and medical aid that serve as a buffer to life in SA.

Maimane said:

"It’s very clear that they don’t get it! They don’t understand the pain that everyone is going through. They will never fix a pain they do not feel."

Fikile Mbalula says loadshedding may hurt ANC's chances in election polls

Mbalula also touched on how he perceived loadshedding would affect the ANC's chances in the 2024 general elections.

The ANC SG said that he expected the ruling party to poll at 30% because of widespread dissatisfaction about the rolling blackouts, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans criticise Fikile Mbalula for reducing loadshedding to not being able to watch football

Below are some comments:

@Dida_21296 criticised:

"Our frustration has very little to do with watching football, but if that's what bothers him... Shame, in all senses of the word."

@bouga2 questioned:

"The way he reduces the whole thing to just watching football. What about the economy they are ruining, lives they are ruining?"

@StuSJohnson suggested:

"Mbalula should try to run a business with this "frustration"."

@LowcustZA slammed:

"Calling loadshedding an inconvenience shows how disconnected Mbalula is from reality, ppl have lost their livelihood!"

@houseofnkosi

"We have youth unemployment, SOEs under the ANC are bankrupt, the education system is broken, the health system has collapsed, the influx of illegal immigrants and Mbalula is only frustrated cause he can’t watch football. ANC with zero accountability hence the mess we are in."

