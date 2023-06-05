ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has called for the return of the Scorpians

Mbalula said that the South African government made a mistake when it disbanded the investigating unit in 2009

Mbalula's call has sparked a debate online, With PA leader Gayton McKenzie saying the Hawks can do the Scorpians' job

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sparked a heated debate after calling for the re-establishment of the Directorate of Special Operations, AKA the Scorpions.

Gayton Mckenzie weighs in on Fikile Mbalula's calls for the return of the scorpions. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images & Gayton McKensie/Facebook

Source: UGC

Political heavyweights have clamoured to add their two cents on Mbalula's claims that SA made a mistake when it disbanded the unit in 2009, Sunday Times reported.

Herman Mashabe and Gayton McKenzie way in on whether the Scorpions should return

The likes of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba agreed with Mbalula, adding that this time it should be 100% politically independent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie thought the suggestion was counterproductive, seeing as South Africa already has the Hawks

McKenzie tweeted that there was no significant difference between the Scorpions and the Hawks. The PA leader added that the real change needed to happen was appointing capable people with the Hawks.

What were the Scorpions?

The Scorpions, formerly referred to as the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), was an investigative unit that was established By former president Thabo Mbeki in 1999.

Like the Hawks, the unit investigated serious organised, commercial and corruption crimes and gained notoriety for targeting high-ranking politicians with impunity, TimesLIVE reported.

The Scorpions was disbanded in 2009, soon after former president Jacob Zuma became ANC president. At the time, the unit was investigating Zuma for the infamous arms deal.

South Africans debate Mbalula's calls for the return of the Scorpions

Below are some comments:

@GarthPo13111747 questioned:

"Wasn't he a part of Jacob Zuma's cabinet when the Scorpions were disbanded and replaced by the Hawks?"

@OJay92122825 questioned:

"Why can't Hawks just do the same thing Scorpions were doing?"

@colza91 claimed:

"Many individuals who worked for the Scorpions are now working for the Hawks. This is just a gimmick from a politician."

@ALETTAHA agreed:

"Absolutely. To lock Fikile and his ilk up."

Hawks arrest 13 after R36 million stolen from Zimbabwean businessman’s account after he died in car crash

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Hawks resolved to leave no stone unturned in finding the people responsible for stealing R36 million from a deceased Zimbabwean business and socialite.

In an operation code-named "Tit for Tat", which started on 29 May in Gauteng, nine people have been tracked down and arrested. The recent arrests bring the total number of people nabbed to 13, and police are confident that more arrests will follow.

The R36 million dates back to a tragic car accident in April 2022 in which Zimbabwean businessman Obert Karombe lost his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News