South Africans have shared mixed reactions to Arthur Mafokate's recent appointment as the chairperson of the Creative Cultural Industry Federation of South Africa

The kwaito legend's appointment comes a few months after he was fingered as one of the beneficiaries of government tenders and lotto funds

People have called for the star's arrest for the crimes he allegedly committed while using his companies and government connections

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Arthur Mafokate's appointment as the new chairperson of the Creative Cultural Industry Federation of South Africa has been met with disappointment.

Arthur Mafokate has been appointed the new chairperson of the CCIFSA. Image: @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

Arthur Mafokate appointed CCIFSA chairperson, Mzansi shares reactions

Arthur Mafokate is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons again. The star who made headlines after reports of his involvement in the lotto scandal has reportedly been appointed the chairperson of the Creative Cultural Industry Federation of South Africa.

This comes following Sunday World's report that the Kwaito legend and his family benefited more than R4.5 million in government tenders.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A post shared on social media by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela suggested that Mafokate is the new man in charge of the CCIFSA. The post read:

"Wow. This is a middle finger to the creative industry of South Africa. Arthur Mafokate & Eugene Mthethwa were removed from an industry conference task team committee led by CCIFSA back in 2019. Arthur was alleged to be appointed as chairman. Can’t be true ANC govt funds this?"

Arthur Mafokate's alleged appointment as CCIFSA chairperson gets mixed reactions

South Africans are not happy with Arthur Mafokate's alleged appointment. Many tagged the star as a criminal who should be behind bars instead of getting more appointments.

@mrshezi commented:

"If a president can hide millions under the mattress and continue to hold the highest office in the land. Then what's a couple of millions from the Lottery?"

@Soulmate_us said:

"Out of all people/artists out there,,.. Actually this now begs the question, what of value has CCIFSA done since its establishment?"

@KwepaBanks added"

"Ccifsa is only working to fill people's pockets nje ebile in North west specifically Rustenburg we haven't seen it we just hear that we have a mouth piece with a gwinya inside."

Arthur Mafokate allegedly benefitted over R4.5 million from government tenders, SA wants him arrested

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is among the many beneficiaries of government tenders. The star and his two children allegedly benefitted more than R4.5 million from tenders.

A written reply to Parliament by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation showed that the department awarded a R1.8 million tender to the Kwaito star's company, Roadshow Marketing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News