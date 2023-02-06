Mnike hitmaker Arthur Mafokate took to his Twitter timeline to flaunt his fruit and vegetable garden

The Kwaito legend shared a snap posing right in front of the farm and revealed his plans for the new business venture

Netizens were irritated by the act and wondered when he would pay back the Lotto money he allegedly stole

Arthur Mafokate can do no right in South Africans' eyes after being implicated in the National Lotteries Commission.

According to IOL, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) froze one of the Kwaito legend's properties.

“The SIU investigations in the affairs of the National Lotteries Commission have revealed that five non-profit organisations received grant funding of approximately R56.3 million for community development projects in South Africa."

Taking to Twitter days after he made news headlines for all the wrong reasons, Arthur revealed that he has joined the agricultural sector. He said:

"Agriculture Sundays! As we are preparing the Farmer’s Market venture "

Mzansi reacts to Arthur Mafokate's farm

Netizens roasted him, saying the only thing they want him to post about is the date he'll be paying back the money.

@NdlovuPapani said:

"We are still on the Lotto funds sir. Let's talk about Agriculture after you have paid back the money."

@obi1canob shared:

"Good. Practising for the prison garden project."

@Pingistu posted:

"Chief please take a break from social media. Relax comrade ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Yhooo"

@Phuthigadi replied:

"We are still going to recover money from that farm. I don't know how long it's gonna take for you to raise those millions that you stole ️"

@PutSAfirst001 commented:

"Let's hope you are genuinely farming not just some project to launder money and apply funds in the name of South African youth and give them nothing!"

@Ernest68997149 wrote:

"Don't forget to bring back lottery money "

@khuphukilem reacted:

"Ima kancane King of Kwaito. Taxpayers want their money back."

@demajestic added:

"The damage is done. You chowed money meant to help people. We won’t forgive you."

