A financially savvy woman posted business tips on social media for people looking to earn extra money

She listed five businesses that Mzansi people can start with R500 or less, and her video went viral online

Mzansi people were grateful for the tips, and many of them said they would make use of them in the comments

A posted businesses that South Africans can start to earn extra cash. Image: @Ayympandle/Twitter and Stock Photo/Getty

A lady @Ayympandle who calls herself an entrepreneur and personal development ambassador gave people tips on Twitter about the businesses they can start with only R500.

Firstly she said people can start a sneaker-washing business which only requires supplies like detergents and water. Her second idea was baking scones and muffins, and she said there is no way the baked good won't sell at places like taxi ranks.

Thirdly she advised people who can do hair but don't have the finances to open a salon to advertise themselves and take their services to people's homes.

Her fourth suggestion was online boutiques, where people can sell clothes purchased from companies like Alibaba. The final tip was reselling hardbody chickens and she said people who choose this business stand to gain 100% profit.

SA Twitter users react to woman's 5 business ideas

@MrSAAerobics asked:

"So which business are you doing out of the 5 that you mentioned? With proof, please."

@Quincy_neyo mentioned:

"I wish I knew how to braid hair, I’d make a lot of money."

@Lejaka1 stated:

"This is a great plug."

@Moselanku said:

"Le rata go fa batho ideas they didn’t ask for with condescending posts."

@PeterayoIdowu wrote:

"It's important to know this. Thanks."

@rcradzilani shared:

"I sell fat cakes. Such businesses don’t need a hand-to-mouth person because it won’t always boom. So I save and wait for specials of oil and flour to buy in bulk. 10kg flour is R169 normal price but on specials, you get it for R99.99. Thank you"

@DonknowMcgrego added:

"Great tips."

Source: Briefly News