A hardworking woman residing in KwaZulu-Natal has huge dreams for her farm

The 32-year-old, who studied Civil Engineering and Building Construction, wants to have her own fruit and veg store and expand her business

Talking to Briefly News, Khetha Biyela opens up about her dreams, challenges and love of agriculture

A dedicated farmer who resides in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), is fighting hard to make a success of her agricultural enterprise.

Khetha Biyela is a chicken and veggie farmer. Image: Khetha Biyela/Supplied.

The 32-year-old studied Civil Engineering and Building Construction at Esikhawini TVET College but found her true passion in farming in 2021.

Khetha Biyela has a vegetable farm and raises chickens. She previously told Briefly News that unfavourable weather conditions, not having a greenhouse and no irrigation system were three key challenges she faced with her business.

Now, in a follow-up, the mom of one opens up about her ambitions to grow her enterprise called Khetha Poultry Farm:

“Right now, I am busy preparing the land for beans.

“In the future, I want to have my own nursery, more land and a fruit and vegetable shop.”

Kheta explains that last season, she sold a lot of spinach and planted an abundance of crops. But sadly, due to arid weather, they didn’t survive.

The KZN poultry and vegetable farmer refuses to quit on her dreams

Despite the hardworking mom’s various setbacks, she refuses to quit on herself and remains steadfast in her pursuit of success:

“Giving up is not an option I will keep on pushing. I believe that everything will be okay in the end.”

