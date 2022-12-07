A qualified accountant from the Eastern Cape is all the happier for following her passion and pursuing a career in farming

The intelligent lady previously worked as an internal auditor at the encouragement of her parents but later decided to follow her dreams

Talking to Briefly News, the hard-working woman says she’s always loved agriculture and started farming at the age of 10 with her parents

A woman residing in the Eastern Cape who is passionate about agriculture decided to follow her dreams, giving up her job as an accountant to take on the world of farming.

Simosihle Mhlonitshwa left internal auditing to be a farmer. Image: Simosihle Mhlonitshwa/Agriculture and Young.

Source: Facebook

The perseverant lady is a qualified internal auditor and obtained her qualification from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Posting on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, Simosihle Mhlonitshwa shared her story, explaining that her parents encouraged her to be an accountant:

“Farming has always been my passion, but my parents, being parents, convinced me to do accounting.

"But it's always said that nothing can stop one from doing what they love, so I went back to farming fully."

The 31-year-old farms on three hectares of land, where she grows vegetables, such as yellow maize and cabbage.

Talking to Briefly News, Simosihle opened up about fulfilling her childhood dream:

“I started farming when I was 10 years old with my parents.

"But then I went to university in my early twenties and obtained a National Diploma and a Bachelor of Technology in internal auditing.

“I'm a certified internal auditor by profession but a farmer by passion.”

The young woman, who is working on expanding her farm, also explained that she loves giving back to her community:

“I support most of the soccer teams and [help] elderly people with food parcels.”

Simosihle has one important piece of advice for young people:

“Do what you love and pursue what makes you happy.”

