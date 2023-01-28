A lady residing in KZN who’s made a business out of crocheting clothing and accessories wants to help people who have no jobs

Nangamso Bana explains that after she struggled to find work, she nearly lost all hope until she found crocheting

Now, the 33-year-old wants to teach others the skills of crocheting, knitting, and sewing, so they can create work for themselves

A woman from the Eastern Cape now residing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who started a business through her hobby of crocheting dreams of helping others.

Nangamso Bana wants to teach people needlework. Image: Nangamso Bana/Supplied.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Nangamso Bana, said that after being jobless for a long time, she nearly lost hope before God pointed her in the direction of crocheting.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the 33-year-old said she wants to teach people the skills of knitting, sewing, and crocheting so they can also start their own businesses.

The woman makes clothing and accessories with her business

Nangamso, who owns NASO Creations (Pty) Ltd, started in 2020, will start teaching people at a skills centre that will open in Cradock, Eastern Cape:

“[In addition to the skills I will be teaching], the centre will be offering needlework, candle-making, art, drawing, designing, Biblical studies, and so on.

“I would like to help people who are unemployed and have lost hope of getting a job.

“Not just single moms, but any individual that is unemployed and wishes to learn a new skill.”

Donations of wool, needles, crochet hooks, and other materials are still needed to get the class going:

“We are currently preparing for a launch that will be on 17 February 2023 in Cradock. We ask anyone who has something to donate to do so, or join us in the launch.”

Nangamso is a gifted woman who knows what she wants in life.

