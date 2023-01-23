A female farmer in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who found joy through farming has shared some of the dreams she has for her business

The hard-working woman noted that while she does experience challenges with her vegetable farm, she still wants to make her enterprise a success

Talking to Briefly News, Sthembile Ngubane said she would love to create employment for others through her farm

A resilient female farmer from Magabeni in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is determined to turn her farm into a successful enterprise that will benefit her community.

The young farmer has big plans for her business. Image: Agriculture and Young.

The 31-year-old previously told Briefly News that she found gardening and agriculture to be highly therapeutic.

Now, in a follow-up interview, Sthembile Ngubane notes that she faces many challenges with her farm, which is located on 0.6 hectares of land at Sheshisa Primary school:

“[Some of my difficulties include] getting a tractor to plough the land since I can't plough it by hand.

"Watering the plants [is also an issue]. I haven't been able to use the whole land because I'll have a problem when it comes to watering.

“Late last year, I started to learn about maize and dry beans production. Not having storage to manage tools or harvests [is another issue I am faced with].”

Perseverant farmer wants to help others

Despite the problems Sthembile faces with her enterprise, she still wants to grow the business and help her community:

“[I plan to] occupy the whole land with vegetables, hire at least two people that will be permanent and two seasonal workers.

“I need to obtain a storage area, install a drip irrigation system, and make a greenhouse for my seedlings.

“I would also love to supply surrounding farmers, as there is no nearby nursery that supplies vegetables.”

The businesswoman also wants a van to help her collect compost, intends to obtain more land to utlise, would like to make her business more efficient, hone her skills as a farmer, and much more. What a boss babe!

