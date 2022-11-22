A creative lady who crochets the most beautiful clothing and bags dreams of training and creating employment for single moms

The 33-year-old struggled for a long time to find employment and found solace in crocheting, which she eventually turned into a business endeavour

Now, Nangamso Bana wants to teach single mothers in Cradock her craft to help them put food on the table for their little ones

A woman from Eastern Cape, now residing in Durban, found an innovative way of creating employment for herself by crocheting stylish outfits and bags from wool.

Nangamso Bana crochets fashionable items. Image: Nangamso Bana/Supplied.

Nangamso Bana previously told Briefly News that she found peace through crocheting after struggling to find work for the longest time.

The 33-year-old then decided to start her own business in 2020, called NASO Creations (Pty) Ltd, marketing her one-of-a-kind items on social media.

Now, in an exclusive follow-up interview with Briefly News, the businesswoman has opened up about her desire to teach single mothers needlework.

Nangamso was invited to attend an event in Cradock aimed at empowering single moms and was subsequently asked to train them:

“I'll be doing needlework training for the Cradock community to help single mothers put food on the table. This will start next year.

“Many women in this community need this skill. God showed me a vision that I could train people. When I was young, I did needlework at primary school.”

Nangamso notes that while her business continues to grow, she feels it’s a good time to share her skills with others, especially some of the ladies she met at the event, who have been through so much:

“Through my crochet business, I was healed mentally. These women also need a therapeutic skill to help them cope [and support their children].”

The entrepreneur explains that while she would love to instruct moms in Cradock who are unemployed, access to needlework materials is a problem:

“If there's anybody out there who can help this community and donate wool, knitting needles, crochet hooks and anything that would fit a classroom, it would be much appreciated. This community needs this.

The inspiring woman dreams of growing her business and creating employment for women facing difficulty.

