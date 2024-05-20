Fashion designer Agnes Koch shared a stunning crochet design clip via Instagram reels that had fans drooling over it

The young creative’s captivating style is simply unique, flawless and elegant and suits every personality and wardrobe type

The fashion guru makes use of vibrant colours and signature designs that brighten up her Instagram catalogue

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An incomparable fashion guru wowed social media after sharing her mesmerising crochet designs.

A fashion-forward crochet master wowed the internet with her enchanting, colourful design. Image: @accrochets

Source: Instagram

The talented yarn master took us on an adventure when she let us in to watch her make an entire outfit from scratch.

Enchanting crochet designs

Her astonishing designs, with their outstanding colours and patterns, make one want to spend one's paycheck on all of them

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, Koch creates a two-tone two-piece, wide-leg pants and button-up shirt.

Watch Agnes Knoch’s video below:

Love from social media

Social media could not get enough of the clip and gave it 81K likes. Many fashion and crochet lovers bombarded her with a variety of questions.

While others put up a questionnaire, some requested a full detailed tutorial of how the lady created her two-piece:

“We need the full tutorial, I think.”

Overwhelmed by the lovely comments, Knoch promised to post the full tutorial on YouTube and engage with her Instagram followers.

@the_seventh_life_of_ashes was curious to know every step, and she finally coughed up the courage to ask:

“I’d really like to see how the crotch section works. I saw you crochet a chain, but it never shows what the legs look like in that section.”

@amanda_deee drew inspiration from the seasoned master and asked:

“Currently working on the top, how long did the pants take you to make?”

Wanting to be on point, too, @rizagul_satvaldina asked some valid questions:

“Great job. Could you tell us how many yarn did you use? And what yarn did you use?”

@webs.i.weave is in love with the two-piece and commented:

“Are you serious!!! This is SO gorgeous, you make it look effortless!”

The future is crochet

Briefly News can spot talent from a mile away. We spotted a hard-working and innovative woman who resides in Carletonville, Gauteng. She makes the loveliest items from wool and aims to impart her skills to others.

The 28-year-old told Briefly News that she fell in love with crocheting in 2018 before starting her business in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News