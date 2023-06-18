A young lady in Carletonville in Gauteng who crochets the prettiest clothing items and toys with wool is making big movies

Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku has told Briefly News that she will be teaching people to crochet, fulfilling one of her great dreams

The 28-year-old still has hopes of having her own store to sell her unique items and loves imparting skills to others

A hard-working and innovative woman who resides in Carletonville in Gauteng and makes the loveliest items from wool is on a mission to impart her skills to others.

Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku is excited about the growth of her crocheting business. Image: Supplied.

The 28-year-old previously told Briefly News that she fell in love with crocheting in 2018 before starting her business in 2020.

Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku chatted with Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor and stated that her business has grown since the publication of the first article about her hard hustle in April 2023:

“More people know about my business since the article. Thank you so much.”

Young lady who crochets dreams of having store

Mbuthokazi wants to expand her business and have her own craft store.

Teaching other people the skill of crocheting has also been one of her great dreams, which she is thrilled to see realised:

“There are people who want me to come teach them in Soweto. I'm just waiting for them to confirm everything.”

Briefly News has written about a few women who thrive with their crocheting businesses. Christine Zari, for example, supports her family and pays for her brothers’ education through the craft.

Additionally, Nangamso Bana believes God Almighty guided her to start her crocheting hustle after she struggled to find employment for a long period.

These women are all determined and perseverant with their businesses, despite all the obstacles they face.

According to IOL, the unemployment rate in South Africa is currently the highest in the world, which is why many young people have opted to start businesses of their own.

