A young lady residing in Carletonville in Gauteng is working hard with her crocheting business

The 28-year-old explains that she fell in love with the craft in 2019 and started a business in 2020, which she now runs full-time

In conversation with Briefly News, Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku noted that she dreams of one day imparting her knowledge of crocheting to others and owning a craft store

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young lady who lives in Carletonville, Gauteng, is grinding hard with her crocheting business, which she started in 2020.

Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku crochets stunning items. Image: Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku.

Source: Facebook

Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku explains to Briefly News that she fell in love with the craft in 2019 after seeing a woman making and selling gorgeous items:

“I was working at a shop and there was a lady who used to crochet outside our store and sold what she created. I loved her work and wanted to learn.”

The talented 28-year-old then learned from the woman she admired and hasn’t looked back since:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“I came across a video of a crochet mask on YouTube and since they were in demand at that time, I thought it would be something good to start selling, and I did.”

The lady crochets and markets her items full-time

Since 2021, Mbuthokazi has been running her enterprise on a full-time basis and hopes to one day teach others to crochet:

“I can make beanies, tops, amigurumi, jerseys, cardigans, swimwear, and much more.”

The young lady has big dreams and hopes to grow her business:

“I would love to own a craft store; that is what I am working towards.”

The sis was also honoured in a post by Kasi Economy and inspired many people.

Durban woman grinds hard with crochet business making bags & clothes: “I want to build my single mom a house”

In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about a creative lady residing in Durban who is doing the most with her small business and crochets beautiful jerseys, bags, skirts, and more.

After being unemployed for a long time, Nangamso Bana decided to take matters into her own hands and started a creative hustle.

Now, the young entrepreneur grinds hard and hopes to build her momma a house after her business has grown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News