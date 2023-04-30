28-Year-Old Gauteng Woman Grinds Hard With Crocheting Business, Dreams of Opening Craft Store
- A young lady residing in Carletonville in Gauteng is working hard with her crocheting business
- The 28-year-old explains that she fell in love with the craft in 2019 and started a business in 2020, which she now runs full-time
- In conversation with Briefly News, Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku noted that she dreams of one day imparting her knowledge of crocheting to others and owning a craft store
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A young lady who lives in Carletonville, Gauteng, is grinding hard with her crocheting business, which she started in 2020.
Mbuthokazi Cecilia Nduku explains to Briefly News that she fell in love with the craft in 2019 after seeing a woman making and selling gorgeous items:
“I was working at a shop and there was a lady who used to crochet outside our store and sold what she created. I loved her work and wanted to learn.”
The talented 28-year-old then learned from the woman she admired and hasn’t looked back since:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
“I came across a video of a crochet mask on YouTube and since they were in demand at that time, I thought it would be something good to start selling, and I did.”
The lady crochets and markets her items full-time
Since 2021, Mbuthokazi has been running her enterprise on a full-time basis and hopes to one day teach others to crochet:
“I can make beanies, tops, amigurumi, jerseys, cardigans, swimwear, and much more.”
The young lady has big dreams and hopes to grow her business:
“I would love to own a craft store; that is what I am working towards.”
The sis was also honoured in a post by Kasi Economy and inspired many people.
Durban woman grinds hard with crochet business making bags & clothes: “I want to build my single mom a house”
In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about a creative lady residing in Durban who is doing the most with her small business and crochets beautiful jerseys, bags, skirts, and more.
After being unemployed for a long time, Nangamso Bana decided to take matters into her own hands and started a creative hustle.
Now, the young entrepreneur grinds hard and hopes to build her momma a house after her business has grown.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News