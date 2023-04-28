Global site navigation

KZN Student Starts Side Hustle at Her Campus Residence, Mzansi Impressed
Women Empowerment

by  Trisha Pillay
  • A KZN student has opened multiple side hustles at her campus residence to earn an extra income
  • The young woman sells magwinya, different snacks from chips to biscuits, and she recently started doing hair
  • Netizens congratulated her for doing such a fantastic job and finding a way to provide for herself

KZN student makes money while studying
KZN student has created multiple income streams for herself while studying. Images:@thoobyvilakazi04/TikTok
Source: TikTok

A hardworking student from KwaZulu-Natal has decided to take matters into her own hands to support herself financially while studying.

KZN student creates an income stream for herself

As a full-time student, TikTok user @thoobyvilakazi04 found making ends meet with the high tuition, books, and living expenses challenging.

The young woman shared a post about the different businesses she has. She started the side hustle right from her residence and has been able to generate extra cash to support herself.

Watch the video below:

KZN student encourages others to start successful side hustles

South Africans have been impressed by the student's hard work and determination to succeed despite the challenges she faces as a student. Her story has gone viral on social media, with many people praising her for her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.

Here are some of the comments:

@Fórtüñåtè Lêê Mõgåñê said:

"May God bless your hustle, sister."

@yolendaposh commented:

"Smart, smart, smart and smart. Godspeed."

@Zintle said:

"Well done, darling."

@Pookiie commented:

"I respect you, mama."

@Kanyisa said:

"This is a whole shopping centre."

@IamHER commented:

"Respect; you didn't take shortcuts like most girls would."

@nandiphathepsychic said:

"The hustler you are today is the hustler you will be tomorrow. I used to sell Avon at varsity, and now, I have my own skincare brand. Keep going!!"

