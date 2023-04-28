KZN Student Starts Side Hustle at Her Campus Residence, Mzansi Impressed
- A KZN student has opened multiple side hustles at her campus residence to earn an extra income
- The young woman sells magwinya, different snacks from chips to biscuits, and she recently started doing hair
- Netizens congratulated her for doing such a fantastic job and finding a way to provide for herself
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A hardworking student from KwaZulu-Natal has decided to take matters into her own hands to support herself financially while studying.
KZN student creates an income stream for herself
As a full-time student, TikTok user @thoobyvilakazi04 found making ends meet with the high tuition, books, and living expenses challenging.
The young woman shared a post about the different businesses she has. She started the side hustle right from her residence and has been able to generate extra cash to support herself.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Watch the video below:
KZN student encourages others to start successful side hustles
South Africans have been impressed by the student's hard work and determination to succeed despite the challenges she faces as a student. Her story has gone viral on social media, with many people praising her for her entrepreneurial spirit and creativity.
Here are some of the comments:
@Fórtüñåtè Lêê Mõgåñê said:
"May God bless your hustle, sister."
@yolendaposh commented:
"Smart, smart, smart and smart. Godspeed."
@Zintle said:
"Well done, darling."
@Pookiie commented:
"I respect you, mama."
@Kanyisa said:
"This is a whole shopping centre."
@IamHER commented:
"Respect; you didn't take shortcuts like most girls would."
@nandiphathepsychic said:
"The hustler you are today is the hustler you will be tomorrow. I used to sell Avon at varsity, and now, I have my own skincare brand. Keep going!!"
Johannesburg woman starts from nothing builds and opens own salon, Mzansi impressed
In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman from Thokoza who opened up her own business.
Abongile Makhubela opened a hair salon after months of working outside her house.
The young hun went from doing hair in her backyard to owning a building, and netizens are impressed by the entrepreneurial move.
Mzansi congratulated and commended her for starting from humble beginnings and moving into something bigger and better.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News