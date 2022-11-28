A young man decided t use the cash he had saved up to pursue a productive venture of opening a spaza shop

Most South African youth don't have access to employment, with many late teens and young adults having few options

Mzansi only applauded the entrepreneur's endeavour and encouraged him to keep up his desire to be consistent

Many folks in high school are determined to party their hearts away or focus on studies, but one determined student decided to open a spaza shop using money he saved up.

A young man didn't let adversity stop him from making his way and opened up his spaza shop. Images: @kasieconomy/ Twitter, Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@kasieconomy initially shared the snap of the young man on Twitter. The snap showed the gent standing in front of what seemed to be his inventory while carrying around a speaker connected to a strap.

Briefly News also put the hard-working student on a pedestal through a Facebook post with hundreds of people applauding the man. The gent's desire to start his own business is admirable, considering that most high school students don't have the time to do so.

It also comes as a necessity considering that most South African youth don't have promising career prospects because of the country's economic state.

Peeps encouraged the young man to keep up the good work. See the comments below:

Lettie Mthombo said:

"Great job may God enlarge it."

Peterson Maphalla mentioned:

"Woooh... I started mine as well. It's hard, but we must keep pushing until we compete with Big Retailers."

Val Kimpton commented:

"Well done. I hope all his neighbours support him and patronise his shop."

Cherene Cecily Snyman shared:

"Well done, young man you set a great example for our youth!"

Edwin Majiga posted:

"A single step started a thousand miles. Thumps up, my boy... You're very innovative."

Mimi Goldfarb said:

"His business is impressive. He is young and ambitious."

Germina Sekowe mentioned:

"May God continue to bless him."

Sheriff Mcathi commented:

"Guy like you make us proud, you don't just dream you make it happen, you inspire and motive the young and old thanks, bro."

Source: Briefly News