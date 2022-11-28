A salesman astounded peeps online when he celebrated selling a car to some customers by dishing out crazy footwork

Kulani Sono stunned the folks buying the car, and both of them even joined in on the fun at one point in the video

Mzansi adored the passion the man showed in the clip, and some commenters even pointed out that the salesperson was Tsonga

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A car salesman cheered and danced his feet off when his customers bought a car and boogied with him.

Netizens couldn't get enough of the man's immense passion for selling cars. Images: Kulani Sono/ Linkedin

Source: UGC

Kulani Sono shared the clip with his many LinkedIn followers and received overwhelmingly positive reception to his dancing, with some even suggesting that he starts a YouTube channel. A deeper look into his account shows the enthusiastic gent has a serious passion for his job.

Most of his posts on the professional social networking platform revolve around happy and satisfied customers. What's even more impressive is the award he received for his excellent skills as a salesman.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The starts off with him and his legs moving about frantically in rhythm. He then drags the customers one by one to take centre stage and dance with him while leading the way.

Mzansi adored the energy and care the gent showed. See the comments below:

Lizzy Mokgoro said:

"Halala son of the soil, when we happy we scream,we dance we sing that us although singing might also happen on the contrary but that's what's made us unique ♥️"

SIPHELELE MBULI mentioned:

"One of the Energetic guys i have seen "

Ridovhona Patronel Muleya commented:

"If my sales rep is not like this, I don't want the car."

Mkhize Simangele Collin posted:

"And then someone comes. And steal your car, taking away the joy from the owner... l pray your car performs to your expectations and that it fills them and that it is safe."

Kouthar Toufie shared:

"What an awesome way to show respect and celebrate your clients new ride."

Marklinn Booysen said:

"Lol...what a way to keep the customer engaged "

Keitumetse Isabel Monageng mentioned:

"Makhadzi has got some tough competition in you brother "

Victor Nukeri commented:

"My culture never disappoint "

Meet the woman, 32, who earns a whopping R100k a month as a virtual assistant while travelling the world

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that after quitting her job as a paramedic, working as a ski instructor in Switzerland, and doing a few off jobs, Erin Morris had been trying to find the ideal remote job opportunity while she was blogging and travelling full time from 2018 to 2020.

Speaking to Business Insider, Erin admits she knew nothing about being a virtual assistant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News