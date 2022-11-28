An image of the beautiful bride looking on her big day has been doing the rounds on social media

In the image, she is seen looking stunning in a white wedding gown which boasts a stunning floral design, beading mesh fabric sleeves

@thabiler6 said she was married to her husband of 20 years for the third time this weekend, leaving some peeps confused

A beautiful bride had many Mzansi netizens confused after sharing that she had married her husband of 20 years for the third time.

A woman had netizens confused by her statement about marrying her husband a third time. Image: @thabiler6/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter user, @thabiler6 posted a snap of herself looking stunning in a white wedding gown which boasted an attractive floral design and beading mesh fabric sleeves.

She captioned the tweet:

"I married my husband of 20 years for the third time this weekend…."

While peeps couldn't help but admire her good looks, some were left a tad confused by how it was possible. She also didn't confirm whether the occasion was a wedding or vow renewal.

Check out some of the comments on the post:

@siyamajola_mcfc wrote:

"How does one get married more than once?"

@SAUCETime22 asked:

"How?"

@zela_fynn replied:

"For myself.️️️."

@Selokelaboledi wrote:

"You looked so beautiful.❤️"

@Purple_Virgo21 commented:

"Vow renewal? Your dress in beautiful so are you."

@Madiraz reacted:

"Congratulations again, again and again."

@Zamanduli_N replied:

"Waze wamuhle oe."

Source: Briefly News