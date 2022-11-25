Itu Khune and Sphelele went on a lovely ATV date together and shared lovely snaps of the day online

The couple has a strong social media presence, with many fans showing love for their wholesome antics

South Africans had nothing but love for the lovely pictures, while some commented about the footballer's ability to play

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Itu Khune was so chuffed with the ATV date that he had with Sphelele to the point of sharing their lovely day together with the world.

Itu Khune and Sphelele lived it up on an ATV date that peeps were super happy about. Images: @IIKHUNE_32_16/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@IIKHUNE_32_16 shared multiple pics of the day he had on Twitter and captioned the post with three simple heart emojis. Each picture has a different pose that the pair strike. The first picture shows them simply putting their hands in the air.

However, one of the more exciting snaps is the one of another woman and Sphelele jumping for joy on the ATVs. Itu and his wife have quite the following on social media. The famous footballer has over a million followers on Twitter alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The content they share is similar to the many other pics posted on their socials: good, wholesome family fun.

South Africans could see this, too, while others were focused on soccer. See the comments below:

@Bonga_BN said:

"As long as ungalimalanga nje lapho mfethu. We'll need you more than ever in the second round ✌️♥"

@FoShoTebuh mentioned:

"Please stay healthy ND fit we need you more after world cup ✌️"

@Owolabi2Obafemi commented:

"Mzansi Number 1! Africa's finest with her Queen!"

@Heldah19 posted:

"My favorite couple "

@Ofentse44Bucs shared:

" Eat that tinpot club money king,we know everyone is just there for a salary which is why the club fell off to wearing kappa "

@SthembelaM said:

"I hope you fully recovered baba! I hope so!"

@Ezwezwet mentioned:

"Fav ❤️"

@Wiseman_rsa commented:

"Dankie my Skipper."

South Africans beam as foreign woman makes Durban bunny chow and captures Mzansi’s vibey mood in TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi online peeps were proud of the country when a woman created one of the country's signature dishes online. The TikTok chef made a South African bunny chow, which impressed many.

The video had some netizens laughing at how she did her best to capture a South African spirit. The video caused a buzz as South Africans gave their feedback.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News