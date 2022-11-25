A TikTok content creator gave South Africa some attention when she decided to make a bunny Chow

The video had South Africans on edge as they wanted her to get the recipe right since it is a widely loved dish

Others were amused by her song choice for the video, which was a South African classic Omunye

Mzansi online peeps were proud of the country when a woman online created one of the country's signature dishes. The TikTok chef made a South African bunny chow, which impressed many.

A TikTok from an overseas creator excited South Africans after she recreated a traditional bunny chow. Image: TikTok/hennashareee

The video had some netizens laughing at how she did her best to capture a South African spirit. The video caused a buzz as South Africans gave their feedback.

Bunny chow recipe has South Africans ecstatic

A video posted by @hennashareee received a lot of attention as she gave Mzansi food its flowers. In the viral clip she made a South African bunny chow. The recipe was true to a traditional one, except she added heavy cream, which upset some users.

Most notably, her video got attention for the music she chose to put in the background. She played a South African song Omunye by Distruction Boyz.

Most complimented the creator for acing the recipe. Some users even gave her the South African Indian seal of approval on the food she made.

its _liliana commented:

"Wase faka omunye". [She put in Omuye.]"

ClaudineMoodley commented:

"Heavy cream in bunny chow curry?"

Isael commented:

"You actually made a real south African dish that ALL SOUTH AFRICANS KNOW."

Visha commented:

"Apart from the heavy cream, you did us South African Indians proud."

Kel R commented:

"At least you made the bread. We buy it, well done."

Leshna commented:

"There is no cream in an authentic Durban (South Africa) curry."

fayish0302

"Heavy cream? No we don't put heavy cream or chicken stock in the bunny chow curry."

user1562230663224 commented:

"Please do a kota from south Africa the real deal."

Caitlyn Reddy commented:

"Best place to find a bunny in sa is Durban."

Reddy to Cook commented:

"South African Indian approved."

