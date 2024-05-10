A woman shared with social media users how she uses her budget binders to store her weekly allowances

The woman had two binders allocated for different ways she planned to save and use her money

People from the internet were very impressed and wondered where the woman got her trendy binders

A woman shared how she saves her money using a budget binder. Images: @cremedelapatisserie/TikTok, m-imagephotography/Getty Images

A woman told internet users how she budgeted her weekly allowances with a cute and practical binder.

The moneywise woman, who uses the handle @cremedelapatisserie on TikTok, took to the app to capture herself "cash stuffing."

@cremedelapatisserie showed herself using see-through plastic zip-like sealed bags attached to a wallet. Or, as she calls them, a budget binder. Each carrier is labelled to match the categories for which she uses her money.

The patisserie artist woman explained that she changed from storing her money in a container to a budget binder. She added that the R20 and R100 notes in the video make up for two weeks.

Another budget binder reveals itself, and this time, instead of categories, there are numbers (one to 12) to represent the months of the year. The woman then slots the remaining cash (multiples of 10) into the empty, numbered sections.

Watch the money-saving video below:

Internet users want in on the woman's saving method

With categories including self-care, fuel, and savings, online community members were eager to know where @cremedelapatisserie got her binder. Some also marvelled over the woman's ability to save so much money.

@noxolombusoohnten was honest in the comment section, saying:

"I can’t stay with cash. I would finish it in two days."

@nomshadomahlangu cracked a joke, writing:

"Binder or no binder, when we need it, we go get it from whichever binder has money."

@eunie..mabu.clay came from a realistic point of view and commented:

"At the end of the day, it is all about self-control and discipline."

Woman stores thousands of coins in savings

Briefly News reported in February that a financially savvy woman on TikTok showed people she could save a lot of money by putting coins to the side. In a video, she opened the container and poured out packets of coins.

Netizens raved that the woman used a genius idea. Others in the comments were tested on how much they saved after putting coins aside.

