This viral TikTok video has given South African people a simple plan for their New Year savings plans

TikTok user @zaroxybeautystudio shared a video showing a woman pulling R200, R100 and R50 notes from a big tin

Mzansi people flooded the comments, thanking the woman for the tip as they marvelled over her savings

A woman saved money in a large tin can and decided to open it up now and see what she had saved. Her baller savings idea went viral on TikTok.

This woman's impressive savings went viral, inspiring people to do the same.

Source: TikTok

Some people save money under their mattress, others in a bank account, and this lady in a tin can. Savings are savings, as long as you are doing it.

Woman pulls thousands from tin can

TikTok user @zaroxybeautystudio shared a video showing the money she saved in a large tin can. Sis pulled R200, R100 and R50, which must have amounted to a few thousand.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the awesome savings tips

Some people could not believe their eyes and wished they, too, had done something like this throughout the course of the year. This has definitely motivated people to save.

Read some comments:

Reneilwe shared:

“To us who put R100 and take it out the next day”

Lutendo was impressed:

“I thought we save coins only yooh how do you go on with your day knowing there’s 200 in your tin?”

Kkm feels defeated:

“Uyathakatha. I've been trying many times but couldn't save even R5.”

Cpn is motivated:

“Challenge accepted see you December ”

South African Man's 2023 savings in plastic bottle amaze TikTokkers, video clocks 554k views

Briefly News reported that one guy proved what a year of diligent saving can turn coins into. The savvy man flexed his savings for 2023 in a captivating TikTok video.

The clip, posted on Sunday by @ndumiso_m, amassed 554,000 views. The man is seen shaking a plastic bottle to free the money stuffed inside. SA was impressed by the savings.

South Africans couldn't help but be impressed with the amount of money in the bottle. Envy quickly became an inspiration as netizens were motivated to start their savings journeys.

