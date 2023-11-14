One man took to social media to showcase the results of a year's worth of discipline and saving

The enthusiastic guy recorded himself opening a plastic bottle bursting with coins and banknotes

His savings had South Africans green with envy but also inspired netizens to start putting money aside

One guy proved what a year of diligent saving can turn coins into. The savvy man flexed his savings for 2023 in a captivating TikTok video.

A man showed off the money he saved for the year 2023. Image: @ndumiso_m

Source: TikTok

The clip which was posted on Sunday by @ndumiso_m, amassed 554,000 views. The man is seen shaking a plastic bottle to free the money stuffed inside.

SA impressed by savings

South Africans couldn't help but be impressed with the amount of money in the bottle. Envy quickly transformed into inspiration as netizens were motivated to start their savings journeys.

Best time to start saving

Financial experts say the best time to start saving is now because there will always be competing demands for your resources. So it's important to with the future in mind, despite distractions that may arise.

Watch the video below:

Challenges of saving

Some shared that they tried to put money away at the beginning of the year but economic challenges led them to dip into their funds.

Read the comments below:

@a._.ce7 said:

"Me seeing this before December."

@iceybroers posted:

"Every time I start saving they always take my money."

@zaphnath_paaneah01 commented:

"I tell myself every year I'm going to start saving and I never do but I’ll start next year for real this time."

@mini07 asked:

"How much money was it lol?"

@Neoza wrote:

"Mmmm, life is good hey. I tried at the beginning of the year eish I stopped because of poverty."

@cpm_presents_kg shared:

"Guys I tried but money is nice. I'll try again next year."

@carmelo_hayes10 said:

"Congrats and enjoy your December."

@jordanjacobs14 noted:

"Talk about having a budget for December, you sorted."

Woman shares genius money-saving hack on TikTok

In another story, Briefly News reported that in a stroke of financial brilliance, a woman shared a video revealing her clever strategy to save R10 000 over six months, just in time for December.

Angelina Senoge posted a video on TikTok explaining how people can save money. However, as netizens engage in the conversation, concerns arise about the feasibility of this approach in the current economic climate.

