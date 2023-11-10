TikTok Clip Showcases South African Woman Fighting Off Purse Snatcher in Bold Encounter
- A TikTok video captured a brave woman defending herself against a street thief, showcasing her fearless fight for life
- Netizens praised the courageous lady for her unwavering bravery, with the comments reflecting admiration for her actions amid calls for similar empowerment in the face of daily challenges
- The incident sparked a nationwide conversation on self-defence, resonating with personal stories of resilience and determination shared by fellow South Africans on social media
SOUTH AFRICA - One woman's face-off was captured on video and her bravery had South Africans impressed. A video shared by @coolstorybru_ on TikTok shows a woman walking on the pavement when suddenly a thief approaches her trying to grab her purse. The lady fends off her attacker by putting up a fight for her life.
Lady bliksems her attacker on video
The video shared by TikTokker @coolstoriesguy_ garnered more than 30K likes and was widely shared across the platform.
Have a look below:
Commenting on the post by the TikTokker, netizens were singing the lady's praises for her unwavering courage.
This is what some had to say:
siyabonga_23 said:
"This is why we're world champions. In SA you got to fight for your life every day."
Bored in Africa joked:
"She got her loadshedding frustrations out on him."
Miss Edible commented:
"We are just gatvol, I always have a weapon and walk around waiting for someone to try me."
Destiny_Grim_Reaper remarked:
"Lesson, we all need to start doing this. We will take our country back, first the car, now this, brilliant!"
Maria Cape Town shared this sad story:
Woman in Gauteng demonstrates how to safely carry bag in Johannesburg and Pretoria CBD in TikTok video
"I was hijacked in front of my kids' school. I also had to put up a fight to be able to get out of the car. You go girl. So proud!"
Jock McGhee recommended:
"Some of the blokes should learn something from her!"
Lezle B said:
"Well done, sister, they'll think twice next time."
charmainebecker remarked:
"Well done, girl, you're a big hero to all ladies."
