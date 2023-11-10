A TikTok video captured a brave woman defending herself against a street thief, showcasing her fearless fight for life

Netizens praised the courageous lady for her unwavering bravery, with the comments reflecting admiration for her actions amid calls for similar empowerment in the face of daily challenges

The incident sparked a nationwide conversation on self-defence, resonating with personal stories of resilience and determination shared by fellow South Africans on social media

SOUTH AFRICA - One woman's face-off was captured on video and her bravery had South Africans impressed. A video shared by @coolstorybru_ on TikTok shows a woman walking on the pavement when suddenly a thief approaches her trying to grab her purse. The lady fends off her attacker by putting up a fight for her life.

Lady bliksems her attacker on video

The video shared by TikTokker @coolstoriesguy_ garnered more than 30K likes and was widely shared across the platform.

Have a look below:

Commenting on the post by the TikTokker, netizens were singing the lady's praises for her unwavering courage.

This is what some had to say:

siyabonga_23 said:

"This is why we're world champions. In SA you got to fight for your life every day."

Bored in Africa joked:

"She got her loadshedding frustrations out on him."

Miss Edible commented:

"We are just gatvol, I always have a weapon and walk around waiting for someone to try me."

Destiny_Grim_Reaper remarked:

"Lesson, we all need to start doing this. We will take our country back, first the car, now this, brilliant!"

Maria Cape Town shared this sad story:

"I was hijacked in front of my kids' school. I also had to put up a fight to be able to get out of the car. You go girl. So proud!"

Jock McGhee recommended:

"Some of the blokes should learn something from her!"

Lezle B said:

"Well done, sister, they'll think twice next time."

charmainebecker remarked:

"Well done, girl, you're a big hero to all ladies."

