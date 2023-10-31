In a heart-pounding TikTok video that has gained two million views, a woman found herself in a scary encounter with an aggressive seal

In the video, the woman is seen running from a seal that turns hostile, giving chase and ultimately delivering a bite before she escapes

Viewers have questioned the woman's thinking and agility in avoiding harm, making the video a viral sensation

A lady was filmed being chased by an aggressive seal. Images: @wash7even/Getty Images

A woman's terrifying encounter with an aggressive seal has captivated viewers on TikTok.

Seal chases woman

The gripping video, shared by TikTok user @wash7even, was filmed in a coastal setting and begins with the woman running away from a seal. The seemingly aggressive seal suddenly becomes hostile, lunging towards the woman, who is forced to flee for her safety.

The clip gained two million views and thousands of comments and reshares. The heart-stopping chase unfolds as the seal continues to pursue the woman, even delivering a bite before she can escape to safety. The woman's frantic escape and the seal's surprising aggression have left viewers shocked and amazed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by TikTok video

People have shared their thoughts on the video, with many stunned by the woman's actions. The video is a stark reminder of the unpredictable and wild nature of wildlife, even in seemingly tranquil coastal areas.

People flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts:

@Joshua Olson asked:

"How you gonna get chased down on LAND by a sea creature??"

@TheVarelaBrothers said:

"Horror movies must be accurate. People with no survival instinct always fall."

@Veronica commented:

"Getting chased by a seal and actually letting it catch you is outrageous behaviour."

@Amber Chardae shared:

"They’re fighting for their life and you recording and then got the nerve to put Bob Marley on top."

@tayyy said:

"How does something catch you that many times that doesn’t even have legs. This is scary."

