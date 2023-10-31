TikTok video showcases a man spraying off his pet Cobra with a hose, captivating and shocking viewers

Some express jealousy at the majestic snake, while others react with fear as the man calmly handles the cobra

Video sparks varied reactions, with viewers both fascinated and startled by the unusual display

A recent TikTok video posted by user @brandonleesteenberg has caused quite a stir among viewers. The footage captures a man casually hosing down his pet cobra, an act that left many in awe, while others were visibly anxious.

The video shows a man calmly spraying water on the cobra as if this beast of a snake doesn't possess the ability to end him. Image: shared by @brandonleesteenberg

Source: TikTok

Not everyone's first choice of a pet would be a giant cobra snake. So, this video went viral, dividing people.

Man gives pet cobra snake a bath

The video, shared by @brandonleesteenberg, opens with the man calmly spraying water on the cobra, which appears surprisingly at ease with the process. The majestic snake slithers around as the water cascades over its scales, showcasing an almost ethereal beauty that captivated some viewers.

However, the sight of a man nonchalantly handling a cobra evoked contrasting emotions. While some expressed envy at the grace and beauty of the snake, others were visibly disturbed and screamed as the man gently stroked the snake's hood.

Take a look:

Snake video divides TikTok

The video's comments section was flooded with a mix of reactions. Some admired the beauty of the cobra and praised the man's calm demeanour, expressing a desire to have such a majestic pet. Others, however, expressed fear and concern, questioning the wisdom of keeping such a dangerous animal as a pet and expressing their anxiety at the unexpected sight.

Read some comments:

Alex Avigs said:

“I'm so jealous I wanna boop my favourite danger noodle.”

Riley loved it:

“My toxic trait is thinking the danger noodle would sense my good vibes and simply not attack me.”

Igshaam Orrie had jokes:

“Man’s just casually hanging out with my ex.”

Jericho_Reads was in disbelief:

“Pushing the cobra with the hose like you would with a dog jumping on you is wild ”

Source: Briefly News